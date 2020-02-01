Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.00

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €156.00 ($181.40) and last traded at €154.60 ($179.77), with a volume of 2455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €155.20 ($180.47).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Amadeus FiRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.90. The firm has a market cap of $795.33 million and a PE ratio of 29.63.

About Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

