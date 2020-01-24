AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AMADY stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

