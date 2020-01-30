AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Major Shareholder Acquires $325,720.00 in Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

