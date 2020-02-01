Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 61,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

