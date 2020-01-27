Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 47.2% in January

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

