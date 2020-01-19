Amalgamated Bank to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of AMAL opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?