Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,009 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,009 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $70,670.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,635 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $324,867.15.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $203,319.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $81,648.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $396,282.92.

On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $89,516.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $310,397.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $166,426.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $284,257.75.

On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National Research in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

