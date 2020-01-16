Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Amarin has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amarin by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amarin by 17.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

