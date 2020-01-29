Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRN. Citigroup cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.62.

AMRN opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.05. Amarin has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Insiders have sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amarin by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amarin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amarin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 130,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Amarin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Amarin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

