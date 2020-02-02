Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,450.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,250.00. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?