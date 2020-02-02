Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,500.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,300.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

