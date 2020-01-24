Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have trended positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a daily sentiment score of 2.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,831.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

