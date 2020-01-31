Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $2,275.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com stock traded up $12.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,870.68. 6,016,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,811.90. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

