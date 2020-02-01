Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $138.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

