Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,450.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to $2,450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $138.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a Swap?