Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $138.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

