Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,450.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

AMZN stock traded up $138.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

