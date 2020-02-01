Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,450.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2020 earnings at $26.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $42.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

AMZN stock traded up $138.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

