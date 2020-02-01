Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,480.00 at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN stock traded up $138.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.88. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

