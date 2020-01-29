Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -1.44

Media coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of -1.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,841.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,181.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

