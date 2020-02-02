Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,650.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,400.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

