Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $2,150.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,884.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,831.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,816.26. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. United Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,190,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,362,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

