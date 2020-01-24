Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $68.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,478,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $291,445.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. 6,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,947. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $67.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com