Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $60.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ambarella by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ambarella by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

