Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $61.04, approximately 812,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 607,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $193,706.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

