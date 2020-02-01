AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 1,882,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,452. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $677.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

