AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of AMC opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $677.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 476,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 81.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

