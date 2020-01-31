Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMCX. Evercore ISI lowered Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.96 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 371,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Amc Networks by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amc Networks by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amc Networks by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

