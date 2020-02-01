Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.71.

AMCX stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 531,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,638. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

