Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMCX. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,983. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

