AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $77.98 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

