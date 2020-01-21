AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of DIT traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

