Amcor (ASX:AMC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.08

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.09. Amcor shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 4,018,436 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$15.53 and a 200-day moving average of A$15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion and a PE ratio of 51.93.

About Amcor (ASX:AMC)

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

