Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

DOX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.52. 563,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $75.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com