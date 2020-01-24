Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.86

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.81, with a volume of 3783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $229,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

