Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $83.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amdocs traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 53163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

