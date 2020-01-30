Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), with a volume of 73682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.44.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

