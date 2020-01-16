Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.69.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $181.05. 82,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $179.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 78.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing