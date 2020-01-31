AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 251,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth $279,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL opened at $370.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.62. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $336.39 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

