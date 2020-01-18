AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 251,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $380.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $336.39 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.79 and its 200 day moving average is $374.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

