AMERCO (UHAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMERCO to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UHAL opened at $364.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.40. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $336.39 and a 12-month high of $426.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

