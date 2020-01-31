Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.96

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.96 and last traded at $80.78, with a volume of 270733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

