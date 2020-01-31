Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEE. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Ameren stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Ameren by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

