Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AMRH opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Ameri has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameri by 819.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ameri during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameri by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

