America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 817.9% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ATAX opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

