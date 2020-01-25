America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.72

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1700000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth $597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth $15,436,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

