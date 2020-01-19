America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.56

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 113533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the third quarter worth approximately $91,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth approximately $15,436,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 61.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,657,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 630,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 332.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 574,630 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 487,330 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

