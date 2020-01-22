American Airlines Group (AAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its FY19 guidance at $4.50-5.50 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

