American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the airline on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

American Airlines Group has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Airlines Group to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. 1,301,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

