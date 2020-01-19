American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected American Airlines Group’s score:

AAL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

